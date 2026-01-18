Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 924,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $577,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 302,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 583,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,404,000 after buying an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,862.82. The trade was a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BJ stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.