WestEnd Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Letson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 895,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $196,603,000 after buying an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 107.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS launches a Europe-only “sovereign cloud,” helping Amazon win government and regulated enterprise business in the EU — a revenue and margin tailwind for AWS. Amazon launches new Europe-based cloud service
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research pieces point to AWS re-accelerating (cited ~20% growth, large backlog, heavy AI investment) — supports higher-margin service revenue outlook. Amazon vs. Oracle: Which Cloud Computing Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore highlights Rufus, Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, as a driver for e-commerce monetization and higher conversion/ads revenue. AI product traction supports longer-term margin expansion. AI-Shopping Assistant Rufus to Drive Amazon e-Commerce Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon joined Wikimedia’s commercial enterprise for AI training access — strengthens access to training data for its LLM/AI efforts and signals cooperation with major content providers. Wikipedia parent partners with Amazon, Meta, Perplexity on AI access
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon secured a U.S. copper supply deal (Rio Tinto) to support fast-growing AI data-center construction — reduces a key bottleneck for capex-driven AWS expansion. Rio Tinto to supply copper to Amazon for AI data centers
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $300 and reiterated Buy, reinforcing bullish analyst momentum and supporting investor appetite. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Amazon.com to $300
- Neutral Sentiment: Nigeria issued satellite permits to Kuiper (Amazon’s broadband unit), a longer-term growth signal for Kuiper but limited near-term revenue impact. Nigeria grants satellite permits to BeetleSat, Satelio and Amazon’s Kuiper
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-horizon bullish takes (e.g., forecasts that Amazon could reach $1T revenue by 2028) keep investor enthusiasm but are speculative and distant from near-term earnings. Amazon Will Be America’s First $1T Revenue Company
- Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute over Saks Global’s bankruptcy: Amazon says its $475M stake is now worthless and has warned of “drastic remedies.” Ongoing litigation and potential losses create headline risk and near-term uncertainty. Amazon threatens ‘drastic action’ after Saks bankruptcy
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage and some analysts are cautious (Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target), and a U.S. judge rejected Amazon’s first attempt to block Saks’ financing — these items add legal/analyst-driven pressure on sentiment. Cantor Fitzgerald reduces PT on Amazon
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $239.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
