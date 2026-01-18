WestEnd Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Letson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 895,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $196,603,000 after buying an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 107.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $239.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

