BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE: MUJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state’s credit profile.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock’s municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey’s diverse municipal marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.