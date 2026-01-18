Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,768 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Strategy comprises about 1.1% of Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 25.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Strategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,967,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,404.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,857.36. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $885,408 and have sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Strategy stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $149.75 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

