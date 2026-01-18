Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 10.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Key ASML News
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s $52–$56B 2026 capex guidance creates near?term, essentially guaranteed equipment orders for suppliers like ASML — the MarketBeat piece outlines why ASML (sole supplier of EUV) should benefit from that spending surge. The $56 Billion Draft: Follow TSMC’s CapEx Stream
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets and analysts are pricing in the tailwind: CNBC notes ASML hit record highs after TSMC’s earnings and says ASML is uniquely positioned as the only supplier of machines needed for cutting?edge AI chips. ASML hits record high on AI boost — and analysts see plenty of room to run
- Positive Sentiment: Technical roadmap: Zacks reports ASML is pushing High?NA EUV into production, a manufacturing leap that supports sub?2nm logic and DRAM — adoption would sustain multi?year EUV demand. ASML Pushes High-NA EUV Forward
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and bank coverage is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada started coverage with an “outperform” and $1,550 target, and JPMorgan?referencing coverage forecasts strong price appreciation — both reinforce bullish sentiment. RBC coverage (read more) JPMorgan forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analyses emphasize TSMC’s spending is a bigger win for ASML than peers because EUV machines are non?substitutable and required for advanced nodes — investing.com explains the asymmetric benefit to ASML’s orderbook. Why TSMC’s capex upgrade is a bigger win for ASML than peers?
- Positive Sentiment: Competitive moat reminder: Digitimes reports ASML’s CEO saying China’s EUV capability lags by many generations — a reminder that ASML’s EUV monopoly and technological lead limit near?term competitive risk. ASML CEO claims China’s EUV lags
- Neutral Sentiment: Some broker actions are mixed: UBS reaffirmed its buy, while Jefferies and Barclays reiterated neutral ratings — these keep sentiment constructive but show not all firms are upgrading aggressively. UBS buy reaffirmed Jefferies neutral
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASML Stock Up 2.0%
ASML opened at $1,358.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,375.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $534.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
