Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 10.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings cut ASML from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,392.75.

ASML opened at $1,358.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,375.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $534.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

