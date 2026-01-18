Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $810,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

