JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,706 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 4.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.78% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $72,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

