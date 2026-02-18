Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Issues Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.91%.
Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.95. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $50.21.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tenaris by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value?added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.
Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.
