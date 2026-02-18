Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Issues Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.91%.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.95. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tenaris by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenaris

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value?added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.