Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd now owns 113,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on FCX to $68 and kept an “outperform” rating — a notable upgrade that signals confidence in Freeport’s outlook. BMO raises PT to $68
- Positive Sentiment: Raymond James also lifted its target to $66 and maintained an “outperform” rating, reinforcing buy-side momentum from multiple brokers. Raymond James raises PT to $66
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America named Freeport-McMoRan one of three metals stocks to own for 2026 — a directional endorsement tied to copper’s breakout and long-term demand tailwinds. 3 Metals Stocks Bank of America Is Bullish on for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks flagged FCX as likely to beat earnings, citing the key drivers that support an upside surprise—this raises the probability of a bullish reaction to the upcoming report. FCX Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: A market piece highlighted Freeport’s strong 5?year performance (16% CAGR) and recent weekly gains — reinforcing investor confidence after the rally. FCX delivers shareholders splendid 16% CAGR
- Neutral Sentiment: Freeport is scheduled to release quarterly earnings this week — a key event that will likely drive short-term volatility depending on production, costs and realized metal prices. Freeport-McMoRan to Release Earnings on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent trade coverage noted FCX rose while broader markets dipped — a reminder that sector-specific metal price moves (especially copper) are a primary driver versus general market action. FCX Rises As Market Takes a Dip
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.1%
FCX opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $60.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.
Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.
