15,601 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Acquired by Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $676,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,418,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,031 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,139,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,939,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $61.43 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

