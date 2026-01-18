55,117 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC Purchased by Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 60.05% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 6,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,978.79. This represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts raised Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high?growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

