J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $709,000 in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 33.3% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion and a PE ratio of -69.95.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,308,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $2,901,152.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034,554.81. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,884,486 shares of company stock worth $886,347,824 in the last ninety days.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

