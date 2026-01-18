J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 1,260 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Down 3.8%

Carvana stock opened at $443.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.54. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $485.33.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.00, for a total transaction of $524,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,644. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.24, for a total value of $19,009,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,106 shares in the company, valued at $90,821,215.44. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,626 shares of company stock valued at $192,090,109. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.64.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

