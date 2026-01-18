Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 19,786 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $27.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

