AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 33.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.47. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.