Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.31 Million Stake in Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Enerflex worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 466,535 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the second quarter worth about $5,628,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFXT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary?headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

