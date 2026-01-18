Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.9066 and last traded at $0.9066. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8235.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.