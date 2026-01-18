Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.8875. Approximately 170,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 540,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYSDY. UBS Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest?grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

