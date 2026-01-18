Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 711.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter worth $963,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,824,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 154,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $12,066,354.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $2,901,152.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034,554.81. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,884,486 shares of company stock valued at $886,347,824 in the last quarter.

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

