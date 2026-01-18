Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Drilling Tools International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

DTI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.38. Drilling Tools International has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.18 million. Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Drilling Tools International



Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

