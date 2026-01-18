Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.78 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,131,936,000 after acquiring an additional 324,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,289,000 after purchasing an additional 180,056 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,821,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,164,000 after buying an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,434,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,839,000 after buying an additional 310,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,526,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $267.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -402.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Argus dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

