VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VS MEDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
VS MEDIA Stock Down 0.6%
VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.
About VS MEDIA
VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.
