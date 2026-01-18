VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VS MEDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSME

VS MEDIA Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. VS MEDIA has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.