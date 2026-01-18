RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RYTHM in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ RYM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 9.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81. RYTHM has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. RYTHM had a negative return on equity of 146.47% and a negative net margin of 269.95%.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. It also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction.

