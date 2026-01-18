Morgan Stanley Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $26.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC raised shares of Five9 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $285.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.760-0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $139,438.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,764.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 7,512 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $152,343.36. Following the transaction, the president owned 208,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,643.64. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 81.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

