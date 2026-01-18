Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.06. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $621.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a net margin of 3.29%. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CAO Deborah Stewart sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $93,901.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 251,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,656.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Reisz sold 17,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $138,262.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,321,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,744.90. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,857,606 shares of company stock worth $295,491,307. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

