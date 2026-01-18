Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,804.00

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $1,798.00 to $1,804.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,597.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,450.36 on Thursday. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,337.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,371.58.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.03, for a total value of $385,418.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,126.65. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 198,765 shares of company stock valued at $268,940,280 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

