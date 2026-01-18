MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $3.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Research lowered MacroGenics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
MacroGenics Stock Performance
Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.51.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.72 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.30% and a negative net margin of 59.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody–based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company leverages proprietary Fc engineering technologies to enhance immune engagement and extend the activity of its antibodies. Since its founding in 2000, MacroGenics has advanced several product candidates through clinical trials, most notably margetuximab, a HER2-targeted antibody designed to improve outcomes in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.
Central to MacroGenics’ research platform are its ADAPTIR and Trident bispecific antibody technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.