Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,979.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,979.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,291 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,249 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,375.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,492.58. The stock has a market cap of £38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Compass Group news, insider Petros Parras purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,384 per share, with a total value of £352,832. Also, insider Leanne Wood acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,392 per share, with a total value of £10,620.48. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market.

Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

