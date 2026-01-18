Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Head to Head Contrast

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) and Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Public has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lemonade and Prudential Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 2 4 0 2.11 Prudential Public 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.94%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Prudential Public.

This table compares Lemonade and Prudential Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -26.39% -31.86% -9.20% Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Prudential Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Prudential Public”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $526.50 million 11.27 -$202.20 million ($2.39) -33.22 Prudential Public $16.66 billion 2.46 $2.29 billion N/A N/A

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

Prudential Public beats Lemonade on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

