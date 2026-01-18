Brokerages Set Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $47.21

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.2105.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 56.78%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $297,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,908.06. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $1,375,812.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,030.05. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,809. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

