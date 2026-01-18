Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) PT at $52.75

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.8750.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,272,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,888.70. This trade represents a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,117 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,825,000 after buying an additional 693,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after buying an additional 684,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,423,000 after buying an additional 577,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

