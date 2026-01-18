Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Short Interest Down 37.9% in December

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 996,450 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 1,605,534 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,478,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,478,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobix Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

In other Mobix Labs news, CFO Keyvan Samini sold 211,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $67,735.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,671,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,931.52. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mobix Labs by 47.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobix Labs by 432.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 87,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mobix Labs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,383,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mobix Labs by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,642,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 642,857 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 4,536,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,742,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.08. Mobix Labs has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 381.82% and a negative return on equity of 5,149.05%.

Mobix Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a technology company specializing in device intelligence software and services for the mobile device lifecycle. The company’s core platform enables real-time testing, authentication and diagnostic verification of smartphones and other connected devices. By combining automated testing tools with data analytics, Mobix Labs helps carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and repair centers streamline operations and reduce return rates, fraud and waste.

Mobix Labs offers a suite of products designed to support the full spectrum of device management.

