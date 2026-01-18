Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declines By 36.7%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,241 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 5,119 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LANDO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,981. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland across the United States. The company purchases agricultural properties and leases them to farmers under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By focusing exclusively on high-quality farmland, Gladstone Land aims to provide investors with steady income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, while supporting the operational needs of farming businesses.

The company’s portfolio includes a diversified mix of row crop and permanent crop farmland, spanning key agricultural regions in states such as California, Washington, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.