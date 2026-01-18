London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.47 and traded as high as GBX 3.50. London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 3.50, with a volume of 1,080,385 shares changing hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.42.

About London & Associated Properties

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland. LAMS, LAP's directly owned subsidiary, is an property asset manager that carries out both asset management and property management for third parties. These parties have included the Lloyds Bank, NAMA, Deloittes and Grant Thornton as well as the joint ventures in which LAP has invested.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.