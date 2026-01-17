NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVECGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.05 and traded as high as $68.10. NVE shares last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 49,822 shares.

NVE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NVE in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NVE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NVE Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a market cap of $330.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.24.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVECGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 55.79%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 140.35%.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in NVE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth about $351,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company’s core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE’s product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

