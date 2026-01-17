NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.05 and traded as high as $68.10. NVE shares last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 49,822 shares.

NVE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout — NVEC shares crossed above the 200?day moving average, a common buy signal that can attract momentum traders and short?covering. This is the most direct driver of today’s price strength. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Technical breakout — NVEC shares crossed above the 200?day moving average, a common buy signal that can attract momentum traders and short?covering. This is the most direct driver of today’s price strength. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/market financing news — large infrastructure securitizations (Zayo) and data?center ABS deals (Vantage) appeared in the tape today; these signal healthy capital markets for communications and data?center operators but are not specific to NVE’s product line and are unlikely to directly move NVEC fundamentals near term. Zayo’s Inaugural Fiber Securitization Earns IFR “Deal of the Year” Recognition

Sector/market financing news — large infrastructure securitizations (Zayo) and data?center ABS deals (Vantage) appeared in the tape today; these signal healthy capital markets for communications and data?center operators but are not specific to NVE’s product line and are unlikely to directly move NVEC fundamentals near term. Neutral Sentiment: Similar financing/debt market activity for data?center operators was reported (Vantage tap/additional tranche). Helpful for broader AI/cloud infrastructure demand, but not a direct catalyst for NVE. Vantage Data Centers Completes £200M Tap … Adds New £54M Class B Tranche

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NVE in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NVE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NVE Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a market cap of $330.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.24.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 55.79%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 140.35%.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in NVE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth about $351,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company’s core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE’s product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

Featured Articles

