Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declines By 27.7%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,309 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 26,706 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 76,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust achieves its objectives by investing predominately in senior floating-rate loans—also known as bank loans—issued by corporate borrowers. These floating-rate instruments typically carry interest rates that reset periodically, offering investors a degree of protection against rising rate environments.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which employs fundamental credit research and active trading strategies to identify and manage risk.

