Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.31 and traded as high as $100.64. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $100.45, with a volume of 357,275 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price objective on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The business had revenue of $581.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

