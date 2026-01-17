T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,575 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 6,274 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

THYF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $52.60. 8,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THYF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

