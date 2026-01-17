RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 96,667 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 136,018 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $469,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.

The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.

