John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,240 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 1,750 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Core Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Core Bond ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR – Free Report) by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 6.27% of John Hancock Core Bond ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

John Hancock Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of John Hancock Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148. John Hancock Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

About John Hancock Core Bond ETF

The John Hancock Core Bond ETF (JHCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in US investment-grade bonds, maintaining a focus on sound credit quality. The fund aims to provide a high level of current income while prioritizing the preservation of capital and liquidity JHCR was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

