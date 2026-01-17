Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,831 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 13,637 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.22. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a market cap of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Disciplined US Equity index. The fund is passively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of US large-cap stocks that target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors at lower volatility level, while controlling overall active risk factors. HDUS was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Hartford.

