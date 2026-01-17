Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Trading Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,833% from the average session volume of 38 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Federal Life Group Stock Up 4.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group operates as a holding company for a portfolio of insurance subsidiaries engaged in the underwriting and administration of life and health benefit products. Its core offerings include term life, whole life, universal life and final expense policies, as well as fixed annuity solutions designed for retirement income planning. In addition to traditional life insurance contracts, the company provides supplemental health coverages such as dental, vision and hospital indemnity plans to meet a broad range of individual and family protection needs.

The company’s products are distributed through an independent network of agents, career agencies and broker-dealers spanning multiple U.S.

