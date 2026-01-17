Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS: RDRUY) is a Australia-based company specializing in sustainable battery materials and resource recovery. The company’s core activities span lithium refining and vanadium extraction from mineral sands, as well as commercial?scale lithium?ion battery recycling. Neometals leverages proprietary technologies to recover critical metals from both ore deposits and end?of?life batteries, aiming to support cleaner energy markets and reduce reliance on traditional mining practices.

One of Neometals’ flagship initiatives is its partnership with SMS group GmbH through the Primobius joint venture, which operates a demonstration lithium?ion battery recycling plant in Germany.

