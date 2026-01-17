Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Drops By 27.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,039,841 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 1,425,817 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,088. The stock has a market cap of $244.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of -0.35. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $237.94 million during the quarter.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.

Niu’s product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.

