Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 123,756 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 169,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Momentus Stock Up 19.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MNTSW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 307,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,814. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Momentus

Momentus, trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol MNTSW, is a U.S.-based provider of in-space transportation and logistics services. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company develops and operates orbital “space tugs” designed to carry small satellites to their final deployment orbits. Momentus’s core offering, its Vigoride vehicle, leverages proprietary water-plasma propulsion technology to deliver customer payloads with precision, enabling what the industry refers to as “last-mile” satellite delivery.

Momentus offers a suite of mission services that extend beyond simple orbital transfers.

