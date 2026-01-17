OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) Short Interest Update

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 544,307 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 872,385 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised OSR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OSR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OSR Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OSRH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,571. OSR has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSR

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSR stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.37% of OSR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSR Company Profile

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

