IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) were down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.15 and last traded at GBX 8.15. Approximately 18,015,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,355,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.
Key Stories Impacting IQE
Here are the key news stories impacting IQE this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: One or more article links (preferred) or the full text of the articles you want summarized.
- Neutral Sentiment: A note if you want emphasis on financials, management commentary, deals, or macro/sector context.
- Neutral Sentiment: If you want me to incorporate current market data (price/volume/technicals), confirm I should use the background price info you already provided or paste any updated figures.
IQE Stock Down 3.7%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.