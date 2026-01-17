CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Shares Up 12.1% – What’s Next?

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.70 and last traded at GBX 74. 3,116,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 605,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.

Management expects FY25 results to exceed market forecasts, citing strong growth — a clear positive catalyst for revenue and earnings outlook.

Trading metrics show elevated activity: intraday volume (~4.27M shares) well above the ~938k average. The stock sits above its 50-day (GBX 58.25) and 200-day (GBX 53.16) moving averages, market cap ~£183m and a P/E ~24.9 — signals investors can use to assess momentum and valuation.

Price weakness despite positive guidance may reflect profit-taking after a recent run toward a 12-month high (GBX 77.25), short-term volatility on heavy intraday volume, or investor caution about valuation and execution risk ahead of confirmed results.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.42 million and a P/E ratio of 24.91.

In other CAB Payments news, insider Kushagra (‘Kush’) Saxena acquired 97,861 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 per share, with a total value of £49,909.11. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

