SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 634 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 914 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HECO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Get SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF alerts:

About SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (HECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts. The fund also uses an options overlay strategy. HECO was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.