SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 634 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 914 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HECO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $47.79.
About SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF
