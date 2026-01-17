Short Interest in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Drops By 38.2%

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 981,427 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 1,587,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 814,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group

In other GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group news, Director Jedd Gould purchased 15,000 shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $511,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $513,389.61. This trade represents a 29,411.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBK. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter worth about $119,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,260,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,195,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,480,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,362,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Price Performance

Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 386,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,571. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($13.34) EPS for the quarter.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

